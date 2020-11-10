Lac du Bonnet Hunter Rescued After Becoming Lost











A Lac du Bonnet man was rescued early Tuesday after becoming lost while hunting.

The 65-year-old called police at around 4:30 p.m. on Monday explaining he couldn’t find the way back to his vehicle. He had parked off of PR 214 by some gravel pits.

He told police he was on foot near a swamp and didn’t have food or water. He was also unsure how long his cellphone battery would last.

RCMP officers located the male’s vehicle, on Snoman Trail 760, south of PR 214, and began searching the area.

At around 3 a.m. Tuesday, search and rescue teams located the man in a swampy area. He was in good health and was able to walk out with searchers. He didn’t require medical attention.