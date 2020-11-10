What’s Open and Closed on Remembrance Day in Winnipeg











8 Shares

Here’s what’s open, closed or operating on a reduced schedule in Winnipeg as Canada pauses to remember our veterans on Remembrance Day, Wednesday, November 11.

Shopping Centres

Kildonan Place — 1-7 p.m.

Grant Park — 1-6 p.m.

Outlet Collection Winnipeg — 1-7 p.m.

Polo Park — 1-8 p.m.

St. Vital Centre — 1-8 p.m.

Manitoba Liquor Marts

Most Winnipeg Liquor Mart locations will be open on Remembrance Day at 1 p.m. until regular closing times, except for True North Square, which will remain closed. For a complete list of hours, visit LiquorMarts.ca/hours.

Assiniboine Park & Zoo

The zoo is open from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on November 11. Certain zoo amenities are temporarily closed due to COVID-19.

City of Winnipeg Civic Offices

All civic offices are closed on Wednesday, November 11.

Recycling/Garbage Collection

There will be no recycling, garbage and yard waste collection on Remembrance Day, Wednesday, November 11. Collection will be one day later for everyone for this week only.

Winnipeg Transit

On Wednesday, November 11, Winnipeg Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule.

Animal Services Agency

Closed on Wednesday, November 11.

Cemeteries

Brookside, Transcona and St. Vital cemeteries are open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on November 11.