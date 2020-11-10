Winnipeg Closes Playgrounds, Skate Parks and Sports Fields











WINNIPEG — As tighter COVID-19 restrictions take effect on Thursday, the City of Winnipeg has closed all city-owned playgrounds, skate parks, and recreational sports fields, effective immediately.

The city says it’s also closing municipal-owned toboggan slides and outdoor rinks, even though they aren’t currently in use.

City parks and dog parks will remain open at this time, but residents are reminded to socially distance from others while using the space. Group sizes are limited to no more than five people.

The city says it will enforce measures in the event the closures aren’t being respected.