431 New Cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba on Wednesday; 9 Additional Deaths

WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 431 new probable cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Wednesday, bringing the provincial total to 9,308.

A record-high nine additional deaths were also announced:

• A man in his 60s from the Winnipeg health region

• A woman in her 60s from the Northern health region

• A man in his 70s from the Southern Health region

• A man in his 70s from the Winnipeg health region and linked to the St. Boniface Hospital outbreak

• A man in his 70s from the Winnipeg health region and linked to the Parkview Place outbreak

• A man in his 70s from the Winnipeg health region and linked to the Misericordia Place Personal Care Home

• A woman in her 70s from the Interlake–Eastern health region

• A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region and linked to the Victoria hospital outbreak

• A man in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region and linked to the Seine River Retirement Residence, Assisted Living Facility cluster.

Health officials say there are 5,676 active cases, 3,509 people have recovered, and 218 people are in the hospital, including 32 in the intensive care unit. One-hundred and twenty-three people have died.

Wednesday’s cases include:

• 32 cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region

• 33 cases in the Northern health region

• 13 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 101 cases in the Southern Health region

• 252 cases in the Winnipeg health region

Laboratory testing numbers show 5,334 tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February to 296,352.

Manitoba moving to code red

Effective 12:01 a.m. on Thursday, November 12, Manitoba is moving to critical (red) on the Pandemic Response System. The new restrictions will limit social contacts to your household only, close non-essential businesses and reduce grocery store capacity to 25 percent.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.