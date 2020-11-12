474 New Cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba on Thursday; 9 Additional Deaths











WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 474 new probable cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Thursday, bringing the provincial total to 9,782.

Nine additional deaths were also announced:

• A woman in her 50s from the Winnipeg health region

• A man in his 60s from the Winnipeg health region and linked to the outbreak at Parkview Place

• A man in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region and linked to the outbreak at Maples Long Term Care Home

• A man in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region and linked to the outbreak at Maples Long Term Care Home

• A man in his 80s from Southern Health-Santé Sud and linked to the outbreak at the Bethesda Regional Health Care medicine unit

• A woman in her 70s from the Winnipeg health region

• A man in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region and linked to the outbreak at Maples Long Term Care Home

• A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region and linked to the outbreak at Maples Long Term Care Home

• A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region and linked to the outbreak at Holy Family Long Term Care

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, says there are 6,030 active cases, 3,620 people have recovered, and 227 people are in the hospital, including 34 in the intensive care unit. One-hundred and thirty-two people have died.

Thursday’s cases include:

• 26 cases in the Interlake-Eastern Regional Health Authority

• 20 cases in the Northern health region

• 19 cases in Prairie Mountain Health

• 94 cases in Southern Health

• 315 cases in the Winnipeg health region

Laboratory testing numbers show 3,717 tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February to 300,169.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.