One Killed, Four Injured in Portage la Prairie Crash

One person was killed and four others were injured Wednesday in a two-vehicle crash in Portage la Prairie.

Manitoba RCMP responded to the crash just after 1 p.m. at the intersection of Provincial Road 240 and Municipal Road 60N, in the RM of Portage la Prairie.

Police say an eastbound vehicle on Municipal Road 60N, with four people inside, was struck by a southbound vehicle as it entered the intersection.

A 41-year-old man from Portage la Prairie driving the eastbound vehicle was pronounced deceased on scene. His three passengers, a 41-year-old woman and two boys, aged two and three, were transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The 23-year-old woman driving the southbound SUV was transported to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Portage la Prairie RCMP continue to investigate.