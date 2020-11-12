RCMP Investigating Gunshot Through Thompson Apartment













A gunshot hole is seen through a window at a Thompson, Manitoba apartment, Thursday, November 12, 2020. (RCMP HANDOUT)

Manitoba RCMP in Thompson are investigating after someone fired a gun through the window of an apartment complex.

Officers were called to the Cambridge Street apartment at around 2:30 a.m. Thursday and located a bullet hole in the front living room window of a ground-floor apartment.

Police entered the empty apartment to find it in disarray, as well as the fire extinguisher had been sprayed all over the room. There were no signs of trauma.

The resident of the apartment was located and no injuries were reported.

RCMP are investigating and ask anyone with information to call the Thompson detachment at (204) 677-6909 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.