Manitoba Surpasses 10,000 COVID-19 Cases as 437 Announced; 5 More Deaths

WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 437 new probable cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Friday, bringing the provincial total to 10,216.

Five additional deaths were also announced:

• A woman in her 40s from the Northern health region

• A woman in her 60s from the Interlake-Eastern Regional Health Authority

• A man in his 60s from the Winnipeg health region

• A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region and linked to the outbreak at Maples Long Term Care Home

• A man in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, says there are 6,307 active cases, 3,772 people have recovered, and 231 people are in the hospital, including 34 in the intensive care unit. One-hundred and thirty-seven people have died.

Friday’s cases include:

• 33 cases in the Interlake-Eastern Regional Health Authority

• 28 cases in the Northern health region

• 20 cases in Prairie Mountain Health

• 96 cases in Southern Health

• 260 cases in the Winnipeg health region

Laboratory testing numbers show 3,335 tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February to 303,559.

New testing sites in Winnipeg, Portage la Prairie

Two new COVID-19 testing sites are opening. A drive-up Winnipeg site opens today at 3975 Portage Avenue (Assiniboia Downs) while a drive-thru location located at 2007 Saskatchewan Avenue West (Manitoba Public Insurance building) in Portage la Prairie opens Monday. Hours of operation are available on the province’s website.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Watch Friday’s media briefing:

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.