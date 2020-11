2 Shares

A search warrant also turned up several marijuana plants at the residence. (RCMP HANDOUT)

Manitoba RCMP have dismantled a marijuana grow operation and seized several weapons in the RM of Ritchot.

Officers from the St. Pierre-Jolys detachment executed a search warrant on Tuesday at a home on Leclaire Road.

Police seized approximately 40 marijuana plants, 225 grams of dried marijuana, 18 firearms, other weapons and drug paraphernalia.

A 37-year-old man was arrested and is facing several drugs and weapons charges.

RCMP continue to investigate.