Man Who Skipped Winnipeg Sentencing Arrested in B.C.













A Manitoba man who skipped his court date in Winnipeg related to drug charges has been found in Kelowna, B.C.

Law enforcement in British Columbia arrested Jared Irving on October 27 on the strength of an arrest warrant issued for him on August 12, 2019.

Winnipeg police say the investigation stemmed from a search warrant executed at a West St. Paul area home on January 20, 2018.

At the time of his arrest, police say Irving was actively dumping what was believed to be methamphetamine into a hot tub. Officers also seized a .38 calibre handgun with ammunition from the residence.

Irving, then 35, was arrested and subsequently convicted with possession of meth for the purpose of trafficking and two counts of possession of a firearm/ammunition while prohibited.

Irving failed to appear for his sentencing in August 2019, triggering a warrant for his arrest.

With the help of the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit (CFSEU) of British Columbia, Irving was taken into custody after he attempted to flee from officers. Two members of the Winnipeg police flew to B.C. to transport Irving back to Winnipeg, where he remains in custody.