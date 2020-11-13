Health Officials Say There Were Issues with Equipment, Feeding at Winnipeg Care Home











By The Canadian Press

WINNIPEG — Health officials say they have found problems with protective equipment, staffing and the tracking of resident feeding at a personal care home in Winnipeg that called in paramedics last weekend.

The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority says their review of the Maples Personal Care Home has found breaches of rules such as the proper use of personal protective equipment.

The authority also says documentation of the feeding and hydration of residents was not properly maintained.

Vickie Kaminski, the authority’s president, says the ongoing review is trying to determine whether it was just a paperwork problem or whether residents were not getting the correct amount of food and hydration.

At least 106 residents at Maples have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began and 22 have died.

Paramedics were called to the home last Friday when many residents were deteriorating rapidly.

Two died before paramedics arrived, three were transported to hospital and others were treated on site for hours.

Kaminiski says the authority has someone on site daily now, and the review of the facility will continue.

She says staffing levels have also been a problem.

The home’s owner, Revera, initially said it had 13 of the normal 19 health care aides working the evening shift last Friday.

It later admitted it had made an error, and there were only seven aides on duty for a few hours in the 200-bed facility.