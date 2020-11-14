239 New Cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba on Saturday; 15 Additional Deaths













WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 239 new probable cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Saturday, bringing the provincial total to 10,453.

15 additional deaths were also announced — the deadliest single-day record since the pandemic began. The following deaths range from November 2-13:

• A woman in her 60s, a woman in her 70s, two women in their 80s, three men in their 80s, three women in their 90s, a man in his 90s all from the Winnipeg health region and linked to the outbreak at Maples Long Term Care Home

• A man in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region and linked to the outbreak at St. Boniface hospital

• A man in his 70s from the Southern Health

• A man in his 80s from the Southern Health

Health officials say there are 6,410 active cases, 3,891 people have recovered, and 228 people are in the hospital, including 34 in the intensive care unit. One-hundred and fifty-two people have died.

Saturday’s cases include:

• 11 cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region

• 16 cases in the Northern health region

• nine cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 40 cases in the Southern Health

• 163 cases in the Winnipeg health region

Laboratory testing numbers show 2,971 tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February to 307,056.

New outbreaks

COVID-19 outbreaks have been declared at Victoria General Hospital unit 4 South in Winnipeg and Stony Mountain Institution in Stony Mountain, Menno Home in Grunthal, Salem Home in Winkler, Vita and District Personal Care Home in Vita and the Rod McGillivary Care Home in Opaskwayak Cree Nation. The sites have been moved to critical (red) on the Pandemic Response System.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.