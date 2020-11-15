Record 494 New Cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba; 10 Additional Deaths











WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported a record-high 494 new probable cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Sunday, bringing the provincial total to 10,947.

Ten additional deaths were also announced:

• A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region

• A woman in her 80s, two men in their 80s, two women in their 90s and two men in their 90s all from the Winnipeg health region and linked to the outbreak at the Maples Long Term Care Home

• A man in his 100s from the Winnipeg health region and linked to the Seine River Retirement Residence, Assisted Living Facility cluster

• A woman in her 70s from Southern Health

Health officials say there are 6,715 active cases, 4,070 people have recovered, and 220 people are in the hospital, including 41 in the intensive care unit. One-hundred and sixty-two people have died.

Sunday’s cases include:

• 28 cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region

• 30 cases in the Northern health region

• 34 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 136 cases in the Southern Health region

• 266 cases in the Winnipeg health region

Laboratory testing numbers show 2,715 tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February to 309,794.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.