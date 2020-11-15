Police Seek Suspect After ‘Significant’ Damage Caused to Bus Shacks











Winnipeg police are looking to find who is responsible for vandalizing several bus shacks in the city.

Police say in mid-October, significant, intentional damage was caused to bus shacks at various locations during the overnight hours.

On Sunday, police released photos of a vehicle with a distinct blue coloured strip down the left side of the roof, a large spoiler on the trunk and very bright headlights

Anyone with information regarding the vehicle or vandalism is asked to call police at (204) 986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).