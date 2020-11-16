Some Manitobans Are Not Getting the Message About COVID-19: Top Doctor













By The Canadian Press

WINNIPEG — Manitoba’s chief public health officer says some people are still not getting the message about the need to stay home to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Dr. Brent Roussin says some stores are exceeding the 25 per cent capacity limit, parking lots are full, and one COVID-19 case on the weekend had 85 contacts.

It’s been two weeks since Manitoba forced bars and restaurants in the greater Winnipeg region to close.

That was followed last Thursday with a similar order for the rest of the province, which also required many non-essential stores to close as well.

Roussin is reporting 392 new cases and 10 additional deaths — numbers he says cannot continue.

He says hospitals are running at near-capacity, even as the province opens up new intensive care beds.