392 New Cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba on Monday; 10 Additional Deaths













WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 392 new probable cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Monday, bringing the provincial total to 11,339.

Ten additional deaths were also announced:

• A man in his 80s, a woman in her 80s and a woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region and linked to the outbreak at Maples Long Term Care Home

• A man in his 90s from the Southern Health region and linked to the outbreak at Bethesda Place

• A man in his 90s from the Winnipeg health region and linked to the outbreak at Victoria Hospital

• A man in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region and linked to the Seine River Retirement Home cluster

• A man in his 70s from the Winnipeg health region

• A man in his 80s from the Southern Health region and linked to the outbreak at Carman Memorial Hospital

• A man in his 90s from the Southern Health region and linked to the outbreak at Brooklyn Terrace

• A man in his 70s from the Southern Health region and linked to the outbreak at Bethesda Regional Health Centre

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, says there are 7,011 active cases, 4,156 people have recovered, and 234 people are in the hospital, including 42 in the intensive care unit. One-hundred and seventy-two people have died.

Monday’s cases include:

• 21 cases in the Interlake-Eastern health region

• 25 cases in the Northern health region

• 19 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 72 cases in the Southern Health region

• 255 cases in the Winnipeg health region

Laboratory testing numbers show 2,391 tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February to 312,238.

New outbreaks

An outbreak has been declared at St. Paul’s Residence (personal care home) in The Pas and at Oakview Place personal care home in Winnipeg. The sites have been moved to critical (red) on the Pandemic Response System.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.