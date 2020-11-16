New Website a Boost for Small Manitoba Businesses











WINNIPEG — A new online shopping platform is helping local small businesses survive COVID-19 restrictions as the holiday gift-buying rush approaches.

Winnipeg entrepreneur and former Winnipeg Blue Bomber Obby Khan has recently launched GoodLocal.ca to help local retailers and makers compete with the big box retailers, which are still allowed to conduct in-person business.

“We’re two weeks away from Black Friday: a time when local retailers should see a soar in traffic and sales,” Khan said. “Yet here we are, closing our doors while watching the parking lots of big box stores fill up.”

Khan, the owner of Green Carrot Juice and Shawarma Khan, came up with the idea eight months ago and the response from Manitobans has shown the website to be a valuable one-stop-shopping resource.

“It’s an online platform for local makers, vendors, retailers, and farmers: think of it as the Amazon and Etsy for Manitoba.”

The message in recent weeks has been to stay home to help curb the spread of the virus, making it a no-brainer for shoppers to spend their dollars safely from the comfort of their homes.

Khan says the vendors selling their goods on the website are fellow Manitobans offering products you would normally find at The Forks Market or on the shelves of stores in the Exchange District.

The service is offered free to the more than 100 listed vendors to showcase their wares, with no commission or fees being collected.

Customers who make a purchase are charged a $5 delivery fee, with service being offered anywhere within city limits.

“I know the big box retailers will be here when the lockdown ends. We might not.”

On Monday, Premier Brian Pallister hinted at further restrictions being implemented at businesses deemed to be essential. Packed parking lots and crowded stores this past weekend saw many shoppers take advantage of buying non-essential items from retailers allowed to be open under the current public health restrictions.

“We’ve exempted essential services so people can get their groceries,” Pallister said. “But their head of lettuce shouldn’t translate into a new stereo system or a pool table.”

Small, local businesses need our support more than ever this holiday season. While we're all staying home, consider https://t.co/FdKvRnMJei to find Manitoba merchants & makers. Thanks to @obbykhan60 & Ali Esmail for creating this resource! #StayHome #SupportLocal ? pic.twitter.com/yd3fvPyul1 — ChrisD.ca (@ChrisDca) November 15, 2020