Manitoba Premier Says Fines Will Be Mailed to People Who Attended Anti-Mask Rally











By The Canadian Press

WINNIPEG — Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister says those who attended a rally to protest COVID-19 restrictions will be getting fines in their mailboxes.

Pallister says people who engaged in what he called “stupidity” will face the consequences via the mail.

He says more details are to come, but hints tickets could be based on the licence plates of vehicles seen at the rally that was held Saturday in Steinbach, Man., southeast of Winnipeg.

Well over 100 people attended the event to protest mandatory masks and other restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19 in the province.

The rally was held as Steinbach’s hospital was near capacity and Manitoba’s COVID-19 numbers continued to rise.

Health officials are reporting 392 new cases and 10 additional deaths today — numbers that the chief public health officer says cannot continue.