Police Watchdog Probing Man’s Arrest Following Collapsed Lung













Manitoba’s Independent Investigation Unit is looking into the arrest of a man in Thompson who sustained a collapsed lung.

The IIU says the 26-year-old was arrested on November 12 after Thompson RCMP received a call regarding a domestic dispute.

The IIU says when police arrived, they found the suspect on scene being uncooperative. During the arrest, a Taser was used to help take him into custody. Thompson EMS arrived to assess the suspect and transported him to hospital, where he was cleared and released back into RCMP custody.

The following day, the man was brought back to Thompson General Hospital where it was discovered he had a collapsed lung and was admitted.

The IIU is looking into the incident and is asking anyone with further information or video footage to contact them at 1-844-667-6060.