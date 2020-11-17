270 New Cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba on Tuesday; 7 Additional Deaths













WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 270 new probable cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 11,608.

Seven additional deaths were also announced:

• A woman in her 30s from the Interlake–Eastern region

• A woman in her 70s from the Winnipeg health region

• A man in his 70s from the Winnipeg health region and linked to the outbreak at Victoria General Hospital

• A man in his 80s from the Southern Health region

• A man in his 80s from the Southern Health region

• A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region and linked to the outbreak at the Saul and Claribel Simkin Centre

• A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region and linked to the outbreak at the Saul and Claribel Simkin Centre

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, says there are 7,105 active cases, 4,324 people have recovered, and 240 people are in the hospital, including 41 in the intensive care unit. One-hundred and seventy-nine people have died.

Tuesday’s cases include:

• 21 cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region

• 16 cases in the Northern health region

• 8 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 106 cases in the Southern Health region

• 119 cases in the Winnipeg health region

Laboratory testing numbers show 3,126 tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February to 315,412.

New outbreaks

An outbreak has been declared at the Bridgepark Manor Assisted Living facility in Steinbach, Union Gospel Mission in Winnipeg, Southeast Personal Care Home in Winnipeg, Fairview Personal Care Home in Brandon and Winnipegosis Personal Care Home in Winnipegosis. The sites have been moved to Critical (red) on the Pandemic Response System.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Watch Tuesday’s media briefing:

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.