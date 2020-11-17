Man Killed in Centennial Neighbourhood Shooting











Winnipeg police are investigating the city’s latest homicide after a man was shot and killed in Winnipeg’s Centennial neighbourhood on Monday.

Police say officers responded to the 100 block of Isabel Street just before 2 p.m. The victim was transported to hospital in critical condition but succumbed to his injuries.

The victim has been identified as Wade Darryl Donkey, 18.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the homicide unit at (204) 986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).