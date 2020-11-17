Manitoba Hires Private Security to Enforce COVID-19 Health Orders











WINNIPEG — Private security guards will now have the power to enforce COVID-19 public health orders in Manitoba.

The province has signed a contract with G4S Canada, which will provide up to 90 personnel to assist provincial employees in issuing fines for people who flout public health orders.

Within the past week, a total of 32 tickets were issued for various offences including large gathering sizes, failure to quarantine and a northern travel violation.

“We’re targeting those who refuse to follow public health advice and put others at risk,” said Premier Brian Pallister.

“Today is another step in our enforcement efforts to help protect our most vulnerable Manitobans and ensure our health-care system is there for all Manitobans, when they need it.”

Last week, provincial employees had more than 225 interactions with various businesses, organizations and individuals surrounding public health orders.

The province will further train G4S employees through Commissionaires Manitoba, along wth provincial employees, who are being redeployed to dedicated COVID-19 enforcement efforts. A total of 68 individuals have already been trained, with approximately 80 people scheduled to complete the program this week.

The cost of the contract wasn’t immediately known.

Manitobans encouraged to use tips line

Reports of non-compliance surrounding health orders can be voiced to the Manitoba government by calling (204) 945-3744 or 1-866-626-4862 and pressing option three on the call menu. Tips can also be submitted online through Manitoba.ca/COVID19.

Since April 9, there have been more than 13,500 calls from citizens to report concerns.