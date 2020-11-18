400 New Cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba on Wednesday; 11 Additional Deaths











WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 400 new probable cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Wednesday, bringing the provincial total to 12,007.

Eleven additional deaths were also announced:

• A woman in her 50s from the Southern Health region

• A man in his 60s from the Winnipeg health region

• A man in his 70s from the Interlake–Eastern health region

• A man in his 70s from the Interlake–Eastern health region

• A man in his 80s from the Southern Health region

• A man in his 80s from the Southern Health region

• A man in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region and linked to the outbreak at the Golden Links Lodge;

• A man in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region and linked to the outbreak at the Golden Links Lodge

• A woman in her 80s from the Prairie Mountain Health region

• A man in his 90s from the Winnipeg health region

• A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region and linked to the outbreak at the Golden Links Lodge

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, says there are 7,385 active cases, 4,432 people have recovered, and 249 people are in the hospital, including 40 in the intensive care unit. One-hundred and ninety people have died.

Wednesday’s cases include:

• 20 cases in the Interlake-Eastern health region

• 40 cases in the Northern health region

• 8 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 93 cases in the Southern Health region

• 239 cases in the Winnipeg health region

Laboratory testing numbers show 3,050 tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February to 318,479.

New fine for not wearing a mask

A specific fine of $298 is being put in place for not wearing a mask in indoor public places, which is required under the current public health orders. Enforcement officials will have the power to issue the fine. Those who are exempt from wearing a mask due to medical reasons will remain so, but has to demonstrate they require an exemption. People aren’t required to wear a mask while outside, or in workplace settings where the public doesn’t have immediate front-facing access. All other fines for individuals related to public health orders remain at $1,296.

New outbreak at HSC

An outbreak has been declared at Health Science Centre GH3 and GA4 units. The sites have been moved to critical (red) on the Pandemic Response System.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Watch Wednesday’s media briefing:

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.