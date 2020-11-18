RCMP Raid Dauphin Home of Drugs, Machete











Two people are facing charges after Manitoba RCMP seized drugs and other illegal items from a Dauphin home.

Officers executed a search warrant on the 5th Avenue residence November 14, where they seized 12 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 15 grams of cocaine, a large number of unknown pills, marijuana, cash, a machete and drug paraphernalia.

Four adults were arrested at the scene, with two of them later being released without charges.

A 30-year-old Dauphin man is facing drug charges and will appear in court on February 9, 2021.

Caitlin Richard, 22, has been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine, possession for the purpose of trafficking methamphetamine and two counts of failing to comply. She was also wanted on an outstanding warrant and was remanded into custody.

RCMP continue to investigate.