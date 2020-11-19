475 New Cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba on Thursday; 8 Additional Deaths
November 19, 2020 12:35 PM | News
WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 475 new probable cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Thursday, bringing the provincial total to 12,482.
Eight additional deaths were also announced:
• A man in his 60s from the Winnipeg health region and linked to the outbreak at the Keekinan Centre
• A man in his 70s from the Winnipeg health region and linked to the outbreak at Maples Long Term Care Home
• A man in his 70s from the Southern Health region and linked to the outbreak at Rest Haven Nursing Home
• A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region and linked to the outbreak at Maples Long Term Care Home
• A man in his 80s from the Southern Health region and linked to the outbreak at Rest Haven Nursing Home
• A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region and linked to the outbreak at Maples Long Term Care Home
• A man in his 90s from the Prairie Mountain Health region and linked to the outbreak at the Gilbert Plains personal care home
• A woman in her 90s from the Prairie Mountain Health region and linked to the outbreak at the Gilbert Plains personal care home
Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, says there are 7,629 active cases, 4,655 people have recovered, and 263 people are in the hospital, including 43 in the intensive care unit. One-hundred and ninety-eight people have died.
Thursday’s cases include:
• 12 cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region
• 55 cases in the Northern health region
• 13 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region
• 124 cases in the Southern Health
• 271 cases in the Winnipeg health region
Laboratory testing numbers show 3,269 tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February to 321,853.
Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.
Watch Thursday’s media briefing:
Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.