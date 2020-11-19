475 New Cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba on Thursday; 8 Additional Deaths

WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 475 new probable cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Thursday, bringing the provincial total to 12,482.

Eight additional deaths were also announced:

• A man in his 60s from the Winnipeg health region and linked to the outbreak at the Keekinan Centre

• A man in his 70s from the Winnipeg health region and linked to the outbreak at Maples Long Term Care Home

• A man in his 70s from the Southern Health region and linked to the outbreak at Rest Haven Nursing Home

• A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region and linked to the outbreak at Maples Long Term Care Home

• A man in his 80s from the Southern Health region and linked to the outbreak at Rest Haven Nursing Home

• A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region and linked to the outbreak at Maples Long Term Care Home

• A man in his 90s from the Prairie Mountain Health region and linked to the outbreak at the Gilbert Plains personal care home

• A woman in her 90s from the Prairie Mountain Health region and linked to the outbreak at the Gilbert Plains personal care home