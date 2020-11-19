Manitoba Bans Household Gatherings, Restricts Sale of Non-Essential Items











WINNIPEG — Manitoba is further limiting gatherings to household members only and restricting what items businesses can sell in-person to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Starting at 12:01 a.m. Friday, people will no longer be allowed to have visitors in their home unless they are providing supports such as child care, tutoring and health services.

“I can’t stress enough that Manitobans need to stay home in order to protect themselves and their loved ones, and halt the spread of this deadly virus,” said Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, in a statement.

“These new restrictions will help limit social contacts and the opportunity and motivation for Manitobans to leave their homes for non-essential purposes.”

People are also prohibited from gathering of more than five people at any indoor or outdoor public place including the common areas of a multi-unit residence, with the exception of a health-care facility or critical business. Exceptions include weddings, funerals and baptisms to take place with a capacity limit of five people.

Other exceptions apply for a person:

Providing health-care, personal care or home care services Allowing a parent or guardian to visit a child who does not normally reside with that child Receiving or providing child care Providing tutoring or other educational instruction Performing construction, renovations, repairs or maintenance Delivering items Providing real estate or moving services Responding to an emergency



The province says a person who lives on their own may have one other person with whom they regularly interact attend at their private residence and may attend at the private residence of that one person. Dropping off a delivery to the exterior portion of a person’s property is also allowed.

Retailers limited to selling essential items only

Starting at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, Manitoba retailers will be restricted to selling only essential items for in-person shopping. This measure is in addition to the existing capacity limit of 25 percent or 250 people, whichever is lower.

The new measures come after many Manitobans flocked to big-box stores last weekend to make non-essential purchases, while the public health messaging in recent weeks has been to simply “stay home” and only go out for essential reasons.

Retailers can continue to sell essential or non-essential items online, by phone or by other means for delivery or curbside pickup.

Retailers must either remove or block off non-essential items in their stores to avoid the public having access to them by Saturday, November 21.

Essential items are defined by the province as:

Food, beverages and food preparation products

Personal care products such as soap and dental care products

Health-related products such as prescription drugs and vitamins

Mobility or assistive devices

Baby and child-care accessories such as diapers and formula

Household cleaning products, safety devices, batteries and lightbulbs

Outdoor winter apparel such as jackets and boots

Personal protective equipment for the workplace

Pet food and supplies

Postage stamps

Cellphones and cellphone accessories

Parts and supplies for all types of motor vehicles and watercraft

Major household appliances

Hunting, fishing and trapping supplies

Tools and hardware

Materials for home maintenance, repair or construction

Property maintenance products such as shovels

Non-essential items refer to any good and products not set out in the orders. This includes jewelry, flowers, perfume, consumer electronics, sporting equipment, books and toys.

The new gathering and retail restrictions are in place tentatively until December 11, 2020.

— With files from The Canadian Press