Woman, Infant Found Deceased Inside Winnipeg Home













Winnipeg police are investigating suspicious deaths after a woman and an infant were found deceased inside a Centennial neighbourhood home.

Emergency crews responded to the 200 block of Tecumseh Street on Tuesday morning for a report of a water leak and the smell of gas coming from a residence.

Emergency personnel arrived to find a fire inside the residence and the two deceased individuals.

The major crimes unit is investigating and anyone with information is asked to contact police at (204) 986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).