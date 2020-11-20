Home » News » 438 New Cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba on Friday; 9 Additional Deaths

438 New Cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba on Friday; 9 Additional Deaths

November 20, 2020 12:32 PM | News

WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 438 new probable cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Friday, bringing the provincial total to 12,919.

Nine additional deaths were also announced:

• A man in his 20s from the Winnipeg health region
• A woman in her 50s from the Northern health region
• A woman in her 60s from the Winnipeg health region and linked to the outbreak at the Keekinan Centre
• A woman in her 60s from the Interlake–Eastern health region
• A man in his 60s from the Southern Health region
• A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region
• A man in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region and linked to the St. Norbert Personal Care Home outbreak
• A man in his 80s from the Prairie Mountain Health region and linked to the outbreak at Gilbert Plains Personal Care Home
• A man in his 100s from the Winnipeg health region and linked to the St. Norbert Personal Care Home outbreak

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, says there are 7,861 active cases, 4,851 people have recovered, and 281 people are in the hospital, including 43 in the intensive care unit. Two-hundred and seven people have died.

Friday’s cases include:

• 22 cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region
• 28 cases in the Northern health region
• 27 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region
• 114 cases in the Southern Health region
• 247 cases in the Winnipeg health region

Laboratory testing numbers show 3,061 tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February to 324,973.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Watch Friday’s media briefing:

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.


