438 New Cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba on Friday; 9 Additional Deaths

WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 438 new probable cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Friday, bringing the provincial total to 12,919.

Nine additional deaths were also announced:

• A man in his 20s from the Winnipeg health region

• A woman in her 50s from the Northern health region

• A woman in her 60s from the Winnipeg health region and linked to the outbreak at the Keekinan Centre

• A woman in her 60s from the Interlake–Eastern health region

• A man in his 60s from the Southern Health region

• A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region

• A man in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region and linked to the St. Norbert Personal Care Home outbreak

• A man in his 80s from the Prairie Mountain Health region and linked to the outbreak at Gilbert Plains Personal Care Home

• A man in his 100s from the Winnipeg health region and linked to the St. Norbert Personal Care Home outbreak