Manitoba’s Police Watchdog Probing Officer-Involved Shooting













WINNIPEG — Manitoba’s police watchdog is looking into an officer-involved shooting that happened just over one year ago.

The Independent Investigation Unit says Winnipeg police opened fire at a stolen vehicle on Academy Road on November 11, 2019. The vehicle fled the scene and was later found abandoned near Queenston Street.

On January 7, 2020, the IIU was made aware that one of the stolen vehicle’s occupants may have been injured in the shooting. That person was located on Wednesday of this week and the injury was confirmed.

The investigation is ongoing so no further details are being provided by the IIU at this time.