Altona Business Fined $32K After Worker Injures Hand

A Manitoba business has been handed a hefty fine after one of its workers seriously injured their hand.

Altona-based Friesens Corporation has been ordered to pay $32,500 to the province for the workplace accident that happened on December 5, 2017.

The worker was making adjustments to a Hobbs corner cutting machine, which is used to cut laminated boards. Their hand came into contact with the cutting blade resulting in serious injuries. After a thorough investigation by Workplace Safety and Health officials, the employer was fined on Friday.

The province says Manitoba Justice officials can also authorize charges under the Workplace Safety and Health Act.