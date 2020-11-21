387 New Cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba on Saturday; 10 Additional Deaths











WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 387 new probable cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Saturday, bringing the provincial total to 13,304.

Ten additional deaths were also announced:

• A man in his 30s from the Winnipeg health region

• A man in his 60s from the Northern health region

• A woman in her 70s from the Winnipeg health region and linked to the outbreak at Parkview Place

• A man in his 70s from the Winnipeg health region and linked to the outbreak at Misericordia Health Centre’s Transitional Care Unit

• A man in his 70s from the Winnipeg health region

• A woman in her 80s from Southern Health and linked to the outbreak at the Bridgepark Manor assisted living facility

• A man in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region and linked to the outbreak at the Holy Family Home

• A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region and linked to the outbreak at Maples Long Term Care Home

• A man in his 90s from the Winnipeg health region and linked to the outbreak at Maples Long Term Care Home

• A woman in her 100s from Prairie Mountain Health and linked to the outbreak at the Gilbert Plains personal care home

Health officials say there are 8,012 active cases, 5,075 people have recovered, and 276 people are in the hospital, including 45 in the intensive care unit. Two-hundred and seventeen people have died.

Saturday’s cases include:

• 26 cases in the Interlake-Eastern Regional Health Authority

• 34 cases in the Northern health region

• 15 cases in Prairie Mountain Health

• 94 cases in Southern Health

• 218 cases in the Winnipeg health region

Laboratory testing numbers show 2,519 tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February to 327,511.

New outbreaks

COVID-19 outbreaks have been declared at Grace Hospital Unit 3 North in Winnipeg, Dakota House in Winnipeg, Eastview Place in Altona, Tabor Home in Morden, Fernwood Place in Steinbach, and Lion Prairie Manor and Douglas Campbell Lodge in Portage la Prairie. The sites have been moved to critical (red) on the Pandemic Response System.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.