U of M Faculty Narrowly Votes to Avoid Strike, Accepts Final Offer











14 Shares

WINNIPEG — The University of Manitoba Faculty Association has narrowly voted in favour of ratification to avoid a strike at the U of M.

In a statement, the UMFA said less than 55% of voting members accepted the university’s final offer on Friday relating to a demand for a wage increase.

The agreement includes a modest one-time payment for extra work done during the pandemic, but the UMFA says it doesn’t address the “unlawful acts of the Pallister government to suppress wages under the now unconstitutional Public Services Sustainability Act.”

“UMFA’s professors, instructors, librarians, and archivists have expressed widespread anger at the university president, Michael Bennaroch, as well as the Pallister government, and know they deserve better,” said UMFA president Michael Shaw.

“UMFA will continue to fight for post-secondary education and for investment in public services in the months that come.”