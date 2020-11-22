243 New Cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba on Sunday; 12 Additional Deaths











70 Shares

WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 243 new probable cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Sunday, bringing the provincial total to 13,544.

Twelve additional deaths were also announced:

• A man in his 40s from the Winnipeg health region

• A man in his 60s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the Victoria General Hospital outbreak

• A woman in her 70s from the Winnipeg health region

• A man in his 70s from the Winnipeg health region

• A man in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region

• A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region

• A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the Parkview Place outbreak

• A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the Maples Long Term Care Home outbreak

• A man in his 90s from the Winnipeg health region

• A man in his 90s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the Beacon Hill Lodge outbreak

• A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region

• A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the St. Norbert Personal Care Home outbreak

Health officials say there are 8,122 active cases, 5,193 people have recovered, and 288 people are in the hospital, including 52 in the intensive care unit. Two-hundred and twenty-nine people have died.

Sunday’s cases include:

• 14 cases in the Interlake-Eastern health region

• 29 cases in the Northern health region

• 16 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 49 cases in the Southern Health region

• 135 cases in the Winnipeg health region

Laboratory testing numbers show 2,112 tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February to 330,265.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.