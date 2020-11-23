Record High 546 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba; 7 Deaths











WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 546 new probable cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Monday, bringing the provincial total to 14,087.

Seven additional deaths were also announced:

• A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the Maples Long-Term Care Home outbreak • A woman in her 70s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the Holy Family Personal Care Home outbreak • A man in his 80s from the Southern Health region, linked to the Menno Home outbreak • A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region • A man in his 60s from the Winnipeg health region • A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region • A man in his 70s from the Southern Health region

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, says there are 8,498 active cases, 5,353 people have recovered, and 296 people are in the hospital, including 52 in the intensive care unit. Two-hundred and thirty-six people have died.

Monday’s cases include:

• 21 cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region • 27 cases in the Northern health region • 12 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region • 118 cases in the Southern Health region • 368 cases in the Winnipeg health region

Laboratory testing numbers show 2,798 tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February to 333,694.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.