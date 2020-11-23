RCMP Make Drug Arrest at Winnipeg Home











A man is facing numerous charges after Portage la Prairie RCMP executed a search warrant in Winnipeg last week.

Police say the Portage la Prairie suspect was arrested on November 19 with the help of Winnipeg police.

Once in custody, police located 11 grams of purple heroin and an undisclosed amount of Canadian currency.

The arrest led RCMP to a search warrant being executed at a residence on Home Street in Winnipeg.

Officers located cocaine, methamphetamine, prescription pills, ecstasy, a stolen bike, and a stolen passport.

Gary Mager, 48, of Winnipeg is facing several charges.

RCMP continue to investigate.