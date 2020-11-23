Home » News » RCMP Make Drug Arrest at Winnipeg Home

RCMP Make Drug Arrest at Winnipeg Home

November 23, 2020 2:50 PM | News

  • 10
    Shares

Portage la Prairie Seizure

Items seized by Manitoba RCMP following a search warrant being executed in Winnipeg on November 19, 2020. (RCMP HANDOUT)

A man is facing numerous charges after Portage la Prairie RCMP executed a search warrant in Winnipeg last week.

Police say the Portage la Prairie suspect was arrested on November 19 with the help of Winnipeg police.

Once in custody, police located 11 grams of purple heroin and an undisclosed amount of Canadian currency.

The arrest led RCMP to a search warrant being executed at a residence on Home Street in Winnipeg.

Officers located cocaine, methamphetamine, prescription pills, ecstasy, a stolen bike, and a stolen passport.

Gary Mager, 48, of Winnipeg is facing several charges.

RCMP continue to investigate.


  • 10
    Shares
Tags: Crime | Drugs | Manitoba | Portage la Prairie | Winnipeg

TRENDING VIDEOS