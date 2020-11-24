‘Alert Ready’ Test Scheduled for Wednesday in Manitoba











6 Shares

Manitobans will receive an alert Wednesday as the Alert Ready National Public Alerting System undergoes a test.

Notifications will be sent to cell phones connected to LTE cellular networks, while also appearing on radio and television broadcasts.

Some Manitobans may not receive the test alert on their wireless device for a variety of reasons including device compatibility, availability of an LTE network, cell tower coverage and individual device software and settings.

The test is scheduled to occur at 1:55 p.m. CT tomorrow.

Alert Ready is designed to deliver critical and potentially life-saving alerts to Canadians, including but not limited to tornadoes, flooding, fires and AMBER alerts.

More information about the national wireless alert system is available at alertready.ca.