476 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Tuesday; 12 Deaths

WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 476 new probable cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 14,558.
Twelve additional deaths were also announced:
Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, says there are 8,677 active cases, 5,633 people have recovered, and 292 people are in the hospital, including 47 in the intensive care unit. Two-hundred and forty-eight people have died.
Tuesday’s cases include:
Laboratory testing numbers show 3,461 tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February to 337,489.
New outbound calling for case contacts
Manitoba is introducing a new system to ensure improved case and contact monitoring. An outbound automated calling system will launch in the coming days to expand on the current methods for case and contact monitoring.
If a case or contact has a question, they can press a key on the phone pad to request a call back from the public health nurse. If the case/contact is at the end of the monitoring period and has no further questions, the case/contact can be marked recovered.
In the first phase, the calls will be used to determine if active cases can now be marked recovered. In the second phase, the system will be used to contact cases and their related contacts. This will allow public health officials to be more responsive and reach people sooner.
Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.
Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.
