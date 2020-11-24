476 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Tuesday; 12 Deaths

WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 476 new probable cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 14,558.

Twelve additional deaths were also announced:

• A man in his 60s from the Winnipeg health region and linked to the outbreak at St. Boniface Hospital, Unit E6

• A man in his 60s from the Winnipeg health region and linked to the outbreak at Health Science Centre unit A4

• A woman in her 60s from the Winnipeg health region and linked to the outbreak at St. Norbert personal care home

• A woman in her 60s from the Winnipeg health region

• A man in his 70s from Southern Heath region

• a female in her 70s from the Northern health region

• A man in his 70s from the Southern Heath region

• A man in his 80s from the Southern Heath region and linked to the outbreak at the Villa Youville personal care home

• A man in his 80s from the Southern Heath region and linked to the outbreak at Oakview Manor

• A man in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region and linked to the outbreak at Parkview Place

• A man in his 90s from the Prairie Mountain Health region and linked to the outbreak at the Fairview Personal Care Home

• A woman in her 90s from the Southern Heath–Santé Sud health region and linked to the outbreak at the Rest Haven Nursing Home