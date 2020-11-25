Home » News » 349 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Wednesday; 9 Deaths

349 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Wednesday; 9 Deaths

November 25, 2020 12:33 PM | News

WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 349 new probable cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Wednesday, bringing the provincial total to 14,907.

Nine additional deaths were also announced:

• A man in his 40s from the Winnipeg health region
• A woman in her 50s from the Southern Health region
• A man in his 60s from the Winnipeg health region
• A woman in her 70s from the Winnipeg health region and linked to the outbreak at the St. Norbert Personal Care Home
• A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region
• A man in his 80s from the Southern Health region
• A man in his 80s from the Southern Health region and linked to the outbreak at the Buhler Active Living Centre
• A woman in her 90s from Southern Health–Santé Sud health region and linked to the outbreak at the Rest Haven Nursing Home
• A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region and linked to the outbreak at Saul and Claribel Simkin Centre

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, says there are 8,758 active cases, 5,893 people have recovered, and 303 people are in the hospital, including 50 in the intensive care unit. Two-hundred and fifty-six people have died.

Wednesday’s cases include:

• 22 cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region
• 30 cases in the Northern health region
• 11 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region
• 73 cases in the Southern Health region
• 213 cases in the Winnipeg health region

Laboratory testing numbers show 2,614 tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February to 340,151.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Watch Wednesday’s media briefing:

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.


