349 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Wednesday; 9 Deaths

WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 349 new probable cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Wednesday, bringing the provincial total to 14,907.
Nine additional deaths were also announced:
Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, says there are 8,758 active cases, 5,893 people have recovered, and 303 people are in the hospital, including 50 in the intensive care unit. Two-hundred and fifty-six people have died.
Wednesday’s cases include:
Laboratory testing numbers show 2,614 tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February to 340,151.
Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.
