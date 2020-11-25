349 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Wednesday; 9 Deaths

WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 349 new probable cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Wednesday, bringing the provincial total to 14,907.

Nine additional deaths were also announced:

• A man in his 40s from the Winnipeg health region

• A woman in her 50s from the Southern Health region

• A man in his 60s from the Winnipeg health region

• A woman in her 70s from the Winnipeg health region and linked to the outbreak at the St. Norbert Personal Care Home

• A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region

• A man in his 80s from the Southern Health region

• A man in his 80s from the Southern Health region and linked to the outbreak at the Buhler Active Living Centre

• A woman in her 90s from Southern Health–Santé Sud health region and linked to the outbreak at the Rest Haven Nursing Home

• A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region and linked to the outbreak at Saul and Claribel Simkin Centre