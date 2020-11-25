La Salle Teen Killed in Rollover Crash













A 17-year-old girl from La Salle has died following a single-vehicle rollover crash.

Manitoba RCMP say it happened at around 9:15 a.m. Wednesday on Provincial Road 247 between La Salle and Sanford.

According to police, an SUV was heading westbound on PR 247 when the driver lost control on the gravel road, rolled into the north ditch and then into a field adjacent to the roadway. The driver and lone occupant of the vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Alcohol doesn’t appear to be a factor and it police say the teen was wearing a seatbelt.

RCMP continue to investigate.