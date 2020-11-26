Home » News » 383 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Thursday; 10 Deaths

383 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Thursday; 10 Deaths

November 26, 2020 12:33 PM | News

  • 13
    Shares

WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 383 new probable cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Thursday, bringing the provincial total to 15,288.

10 additional deaths were also announced:

• A man in his 50s from the Southern Health region and linked to the outbreak at the Bethesda Regional Health Centre
• A man in his 70s from the Winnipeg health region
• A woman in her 70s from the Interlake–Eastern health region
• A man in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region and linked to the outbreak at the Maples Long Term Care Home
• A woman in her 80s from the Southern Health region and linked to the outbreak at Menno Home in Grunthal
• A man in his 90s from Southern Health region and linked to the outbreak at Menno Home in Grunthal
• A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region and linked to the outbreak at Maples Long Term Care Home
• A man in his 90s from the Winnipeg health region and linked to the outbreak at the Brightwater Senior Living of Tuxedo
• A man in his 90s from the Winnipeg health region
• A man in his 90s from the Winnipeg health region

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, says there are 8,845 active cases, 6,177 people have recovered, and 307 people are in the hospital, including 46 in the intensive care unit. Two-hundred and sixty-six people have died.

Thursday’s cases include:

• 26 cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region
• 29 cases in the Northern health region
• 15 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region
• 111 cases in the Southern Health region
• 202 cases in the Winnipeg health region.

Laboratory testing numbers show 1,509 tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February to 341,973.

COVID-19 outbreak at Concordia Hospital

An outbreak has been declared at the Concordia Hospital unit N3 West in Winnipeg. The site has been moved to critical (red) on the Pandemic Response System.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Watch Thursday’s media briefing:

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.


  • 13
    Shares
Tags: Coronavirus | Death | Health | Manitoba | Winnipeg

TRENDING VIDEOS