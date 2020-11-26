383 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Thursday; 10 Deaths

- 13Shares
WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 383 new probable cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Thursday, bringing the provincial total to 15,288.
10 additional deaths were also announced:
Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, says there are 8,845 active cases, 6,177 people have recovered, and 307 people are in the hospital, including 46 in the intensive care unit. Two-hundred and sixty-six people have died.
Thursday’s cases include:
Laboratory testing numbers show 1,509 tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February to 341,973.
COVID-19 outbreak at Concordia Hospital
An outbreak has been declared at the Concordia Hospital unit N3 West in Winnipeg. The site has been moved to critical (red) on the Pandemic Response System.
Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.
Watch Thursday’s media briefing:
Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.
