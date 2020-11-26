383 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Thursday; 10 Deaths

WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 383 new probable cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Thursday, bringing the provincial total to 15,288.

10 additional deaths were also announced:

• A man in his 50s from the Southern Health region and linked to the outbreak at the Bethesda Regional Health Centre

• A man in his 70s from the Winnipeg health region

• A woman in her 70s from the Interlake–Eastern health region

• A man in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region and linked to the outbreak at the Maples Long Term Care Home

• A woman in her 80s from the Southern Health region and linked to the outbreak at Menno Home in Grunthal

• A man in his 90s from Southern Health region and linked to the outbreak at Menno Home in Grunthal

• A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region and linked to the outbreak at Maples Long Term Care Home

• A man in his 90s from the Winnipeg health region and linked to the outbreak at the Brightwater Senior Living of Tuxedo

• A man in his 90s from the Winnipeg health region

• A man in his 90s from the Winnipeg health region