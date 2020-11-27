Manitoba Legislation Would Ensure Liquor, Cannabis Safely Delivered











WINNIPEG — New legislation has been introduced by the Manitoba government to ensure safer deliveries of liquor and cannabis products.

The legislation would amend the Liquor, Gaming and Cannabis Control Act to establish a new licence category delivery companies aren’t dropping off regulated products to minors, young or intoxicated people.

The proposed legislation would allow the LGCA to establish clear requirements for third-party delivery companies, shifting the liability for safe service and delivery of these regulated products to those who deliver the products and not the company with the initial licence, such as restaurants, lounges and retailers.

“With some children not in school and regular after-school activities disrupted, it is even more critical to ensure that age-restricted products like cannabis and liquor do not fall into the hands of young people,” said Justice Minister Cliff Cullen.

The proposed legislation would also allow the LGCA to hire minors and young people under 19 as part of its enforcement activities. This would allow ‘minor agents’ to attempt to purchase regulated products and allow the LGCA to monitor licensees’ compliance with prohibitions on under-age sales.

The amendments would also remove the requirements for those who provide liquor samples at retail liquor stores, to register with the LGCA.