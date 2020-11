Winnipeg police are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead inside a William Whyte house early Friday.

Officers responded to the 200 block of College Avenue just before 4:30 a.m. for a report of someone with serious injuries.

The death is being treated as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (204) 986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).