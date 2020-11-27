344 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Friday; 14 Deaths
November 27, 2020 12:40 PM | News
WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 344 new probable cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Friday, bringing the provincial total to 15,632.
14 additional deaths were also announced:
• A man in his 50s from the Winnipeg health region
• A man in his 50s from the Interlake–Eastern health region
• A man in his 70s from the Interlake–Eastern health region
• A man in his 70s from the Winnipeg health region
• A man in his 70s from the Southern Health region
• A woman in her 70s from the Winnipeg health region and linked to the outbreak at Parkview Place;
• A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region and linked to the outbreak at the Saul and Claribel Simkin Centre
• A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region and linked to the outbreak at the Saul and Claribel Simkin Centre
• A woman in her 90s from the Prairie Mountain Health region and linked to the Fairview Home outbreak
• A man in his 90s from the Southern Health region and linked to the outbreak at the Rest Haven Nursing Home
• A man in his 90s from the Winnipeg health region and linked to the outbreak at the St. Norbert Personal Care Home outbreak;
• A man in his 90s from the Winnipeg health region and linked to the outbreak at the Golden Links Lodge
• A man in his 90s from the Winnipeg health region and linked to the outbreak at the Golden Links Lodge
• A woman in her 100s from the Winnipeg health region and linked to the outbreak at the Saul and Claribel Simkin Centre
Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, says there are 8,865 active cases, 6,487 people have recovered, and 322 people are in the hospital, including 45 in the intensive care unit. Two-hundred and eighty people have died.
Friday’s cases include:
• 15 cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region
• 73 cases in the Northern health region
• 13 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region
• 65 cases in the Southern Health region
• 178 cases in the Winnipeg health region.
Laboratory testing numbers show 3,110 tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February to 345,708.
New COVID-19 outbreaks
New outbreaks have been declared at the Misericordia Health Centre on its Transitional Care Unit C6 in Winnipeg, the Grace Hospital Unit 4 South in Winnipeg and the Kin Place Personal Care Home in Oakbank. These sites have been moved to critical (red) on the Pandemic Response System.
Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.
Watch Friday’s media briefing:
Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.