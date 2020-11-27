344 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Friday; 14 Deaths

WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 344 new probable cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Friday, bringing the provincial total to 15,632.

14 additional deaths were also announced:

• A man in his 50s from the Winnipeg health region

• A man in his 50s from the Interlake–Eastern health region

• A man in his 70s from the Interlake–Eastern health region

• A man in his 70s from the Winnipeg health region

• A man in his 70s from the Southern Health region

• A woman in her 70s from the Winnipeg health region and linked to the outbreak at Parkview Place;

• A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region and linked to the outbreak at the Saul and Claribel Simkin Centre

• A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region and linked to the outbreak at the Saul and Claribel Simkin Centre

• A woman in her 90s from the Prairie Mountain Health region and linked to the Fairview Home outbreak

• A man in his 90s from the Southern Health region and linked to the outbreak at the Rest Haven Nursing Home

• A man in his 90s from the Winnipeg health region and linked to the outbreak at the St. Norbert Personal Care Home outbreak;

• A man in his 90s from the Winnipeg health region and linked to the outbreak at the Golden Links Lodge

• A man in his 90s from the Winnipeg health region and linked to the outbreak at the Golden Links Lodge

• A woman in her 100s from the Winnipeg health region and linked to the outbreak at the Saul and Claribel Simkin Centre