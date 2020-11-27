Winnipeg Costco Fined $5,000 for Selling Non-Essential Items











104 Shares

A Winnipeg Costco is the latest retailer to be fined for flouting public health orders.

The Manitoba government said on Friday the Costco on McGillivray Boulevard was handed a $5,000 fine on Thursday for selling non-essential items.

Under current public health orders, business deemed to be essential can’t sell non-essential items as of November 12.

“The Manitoba government continues to take actions to protect Manitobans during the COVID-19 pandemic and advises that personnel empowered to enforce public health orders will be out in full force on Black Friday,” the province said in a release.

Other fines recently given out to retailers include:

Hyatt House Winnipeg Southwest on Sterling Lyon Parkway — Fined $5,000 for allowing patrons to eat in their restaurant on November 10

Henry’s on Kenaston Boulevard — Fined $5,000 for operating a non-essential business on November 12

Robin’s Donuts on 10th Street in Brandon — Fined $5,000 for not taking measures to ensure physical distancing on November 10 between patrons

The Church of God near Steinbach was also issued a $5,000 ticket in relation to a service that was held last Sunday.

The province is discouraging Manitobans from leaving the province to shop after it was revealed some people were travelling to Yorkton, Saskatchewan and Kenora, Ontario recently to buy non-essential items.

Videos circulating widely on social media show individuals gathering in groups larger than permitted by current public health orders. The province is encouraging anyone with information to identify participants to call the COVID tip line.