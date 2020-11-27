Multi-Vehicle Crash Snarls Traffic in South Winnipeg











WINNIPEG — A crash involving as many as seven vehicles has traffic snarled in south Winnipeg.

Winnipeg police say the crash on Kenaston Boulevard at Columbia Drive/Lindenwood Drive East happened at around 1:20 p.m.

Five people have been transported to hospital, including one in critical condition, two in unstable condition and two in stable condition.

Video from the collision shows what appears to be a chain-reaction fender bender.

Police expect to remain on scene into the evening and drivers are asked to avoid the area. Traffic is blocked from southbound Kenaston at Sterling Lyon Parkway.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the collision, is asked to contact investigators at (204) 986-7085 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).

TRAFFIC ALERT:

KENASTON & LINDENWOOD

Collision has northbound and southbound down to single lane. Southbound at Kenaston and Sterling Lyon is closed currently. Avoid the area and expect delays. #WPGtraffic #Winnipeg #WpgTMC pic.twitter.com/xoaMJfDcs3 — Winnipeg TMC (@WinnipegTMC) November 27, 2020