487 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Saturday; 10 Deaths

WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 487 new probable cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Saturday, bringing the provincial total to 16,118.
10 additional deaths were also announced:
Health officials say there are 9,024 active cases, 6,804 people have recovered, and 327 people are in the hospital, including 44 in the intensive care unit. Two-hundred and ninety have died.
Saturday’s cases include:
Laboratory testing numbers show 2,640 tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February to 348,768.
New COVID-19 outbreaks
Outbreaks have been declared at the Health Sciences Centre on GD4 in Winnipeg and the Manitoba Developmental Centre in Portage la Prairie. The sites have been moved to critical (red) on the Pandemic Response System.
Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.
Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.
