487 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Saturday; 10 Deaths

November 28, 2020 12:37 PM | News

WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 487 new probable cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Saturday, bringing the provincial total to 16,118.

10 additional deaths were also announced:

• A boy under the age of 10 from the Winnipeg health region
• A woman in her 60s from the Winnipeg health region
• A man in his 60s from the Interlake–Eastern health region
• A man in his 70s from the Prairie Mountain health region and linked to the outbreak at Gilbert Plains Personal Care Home
• A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region and linked to the outbreak at Heritage Lodge
• A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region
• A woman in her 80s from the Southern Health region
• a male in his 80s from the Prairie Mountain health region and linked to the outbreak at Fairview Home
• A woman in her 90s from the Prairie Mountain health region and linked to the outbreak at Gilbert Plains Personal Care Home
• A man in his 90s from the Winnipeg health region and linked to the outbreak at Park Manor Care

Health officials say there are 9,024 active cases, 6,804 people have recovered, and 327 people are in the hospital, including 44 in the intensive care unit. Two-hundred and ninety have died.

Saturday’s cases include:

• 23 cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region
• 38 cases in the Northern health region
• 15 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region
• 104 cases in the Southern Health region
• 307 cases in the Winnipeg health region

Laboratory testing numbers show 2,640 tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February to 348,768.

New COVID-19 outbreaks

Outbreaks have been declared at the Health Sciences Centre on GD4 in Winnipeg and the Manitoba Developmental Centre in Portage la Prairie. The sites have been moved to critical (red) on the Pandemic Response System.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.


