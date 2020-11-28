487 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Saturday; 10 Deaths

WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 487 new probable cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Saturday, bringing the provincial total to 16,118.

10 additional deaths were also announced:

• A boy under the age of 10 from the Winnipeg health region

• A woman in her 60s from the Winnipeg health region

• A man in his 60s from the Interlake–Eastern health region

• A man in his 70s from the Prairie Mountain health region and linked to the outbreak at Gilbert Plains Personal Care Home

• A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region and linked to the outbreak at Heritage Lodge

• A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region

• A woman in her 80s from the Southern Health region

• a male in his 80s from the Prairie Mountain health region and linked to the outbreak at Fairview Home

• A woman in her 90s from the Prairie Mountain health region and linked to the outbreak at Gilbert Plains Personal Care Home

• A man in his 90s from the Winnipeg health region and linked to the outbreak at Park Manor Care