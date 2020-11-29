Beausejour Teen Arrested for Illegal Night Hunting











A 17-year-old teen from Beausejour, Manitoba was arrested Friday night for illegal night hunting in a moose conservation closure area.

Manitoba Conservation and Climate says the teen was spotted just before midnight in the Mars Hills area northwest of Beausejour.

Conservation officials noticed a vehicle shining its headlights across a field and travelling slowly.

Officers on the ground were able to intercept the vehicle on PTH 11 and the teen was arrested. A GMC truck, two rifles, ammunition and a whitetail deer head were seized. The teen was given an appearance notice and released to a parent.

Anyone with information on illegal hunting activities is asked to call their local Manitoba Conservation and Climate office or the Turn In Poachers (TIP) line at 1-800-782-0076.