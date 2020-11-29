365 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Sunday; 11 Deaths

WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 365 new probable cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Sunday, bringing the provincial total to 16,483.

11 additional deaths were also announced:

• A man in his 60s from the Winnipeg health region

• A man in his 70s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at Holy Family Home

• A woman in her 80s from the Northern health region

• A woman in her 80s from the Southern Health region, linked to an outbreak at the Villa Youville Personal Care Home

• A woman in her 80s from the Southern Health region, linked to an outbreak at Menno Home

• A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at Fred Douglas Lodge

• A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at Park Manor Care

• A man in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at Holy Family Home

• A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at the Charleswood Care Centre

• A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at Holy Family Home

• A woman in her 90s from the Southern Health region, linked to an outbreak at Rest Haven Nursing Home