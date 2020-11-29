365 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Sunday; 11 Deaths
November 29, 2020 12:33 PM | News
WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 365 new probable cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Sunday, bringing the provincial total to 16,483.
11 additional deaths were also announced:
• A man in his 60s from the Winnipeg health region
• A man in his 70s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at Holy Family Home
• A woman in her 80s from the Northern health region
• A woman in her 80s from the Southern Health region, linked to an outbreak at the Villa Youville Personal Care Home
• A woman in her 80s from the Southern Health region, linked to an outbreak at Menno Home
• A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at Fred Douglas Lodge
• A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at Park Manor Care
• A man in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at Holy Family Home
• A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at the Charleswood Care Centre
• A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at Holy Family Home
• A woman in her 90s from the Southern Health region, linked to an outbreak at Rest Haven Nursing Home
Health officials say there are 9,172 active cases, 7,010 people have recovered, and 336 people are in the hospital, including 44 in the intensive care unit. Three-hundred and one people have died.
Sunday’s cases include:
• 17 cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region
• 27 cases in the Northern health region
• 9 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region
• 71 cases in the Southern Health region
• 241 cases in the Winnipeg health region
Laboratory testing numbers show 3,158 tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February to 352,437.
Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.
Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.