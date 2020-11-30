343 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Monday; 11 Deaths

WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 343 new probable cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Monday, bringing the provincial total to 16,825.

11 additional deaths were also announced:

• A man in his 30s from the Winnipeg health region

• A woman in her 40s from the Winnipeg health region

• A woman in her 70s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at Health Science Centre unit GA3

• A woman in her 80s from the Prairie Mountain Health region, linked to the outbreak at Fairview Personal Care Home

• A man in his 80s from the Prairie Mountain Health region, linked to the outbreak at Fairview Personal Care Home

• A man in his 80s from the Southern Health region, linked to the outbreak at Villa Youville Personal Care Home

• A man in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at Charleswood Care Centre

• A man in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at Golden Links Lodge

• A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at St. Norbert Personal Care Home

• A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region

• A man in his 90s from the Southern Health region, linked to the outbreak at the Bridgepark Manor assisted living facility