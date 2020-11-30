343 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Monday; 11 Deaths
November 30, 2020 12:31 PM | News
WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 343 new probable cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Monday, bringing the provincial total to 16,825.
11 additional deaths were also announced:
• A man in his 30s from the Winnipeg health region
• A woman in her 40s from the Winnipeg health region
• A woman in her 70s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at Health Science Centre unit GA3
• A woman in her 80s from the Prairie Mountain Health region, linked to the outbreak at Fairview Personal Care Home
• A man in his 80s from the Prairie Mountain Health region, linked to the outbreak at Fairview Personal Care Home
• A man in his 80s from the Southern Health region, linked to the outbreak at Villa Youville Personal Care Home
• A man in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at Charleswood Care Centre
• A man in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at Golden Links Lodge
• A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at St. Norbert Personal Care Home
• A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region
• A man in his 90s from the Southern Health region, linked to the outbreak at the Bridgepark Manor assisted living facility
Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, says there are 9,260 active cases, 7,253 people have recovered, and 342 people are in the hospital, including 43 in the intensive care unit. Three-hundred and twelve have died.
Monday’s cases include:
• 23 cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region
• 46 cases in the Northern health region
• 14 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region
• 53 cases in the Southern Health region
• 207 cases in the Winnipeg health region
Laboratory testing numbers show 2,611 tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February to 355,081.
New COVID-19 outbreaks
Outbreaks have been declared at the Lakeshore General Hospital in Ashern and West Park Manor Personal Care Home in Winnipeg. The sites have been moved to critical (red) on the Pandemic Response System.
Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.
Watch Monday’s media briefing:
Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.