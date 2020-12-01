Record 16 COVID-19 Deaths in Manitoba with 283 New Cases

WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 283 new probable cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 17,107.

16 additional deaths were also announced:

• A man in his 70s from the Winnipeg health region

• A woman in her 70s from the Winnipeg health region

• A woman in her 70s from the Winnipeg health region

• A man in his 70s from the Southern Health region

• A man in his 70s from the Southern Health region

• A man in his 80s from the Prairie Mountain Health region, linked to the outbreak at Fairview Home

• A man in his 80s from the Southern Health region

• A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region

• A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region

• A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at Fred Douglas Lodge

• A man in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at Holy Family Personal Care Home

• A man in his 90s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at Holy Family Personal Care Home

• A woman in her 90s from the Southern Health region, linked to the outbreak at Buhler Active Living Centre in Winkler

• A man in his 90s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at Golden Links Lodge

• A woman in her 100s from the Prairie Mountain Health region, linked to the outbreak at Gilbert Plains Personal Care Home

• A woman in her 100s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at Holy Family Personal Care Home