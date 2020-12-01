Record 16 COVID-19 Deaths in Manitoba with 283 New Cases
December 1, 2020 12:34 PM | News
WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 283 new probable cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 17,107.
16 additional deaths were also announced:
• A man in his 70s from the Winnipeg health region
• A woman in her 70s from the Winnipeg health region
• A woman in her 70s from the Winnipeg health region
• A man in his 70s from the Southern Health region
• A man in his 70s from the Southern Health region
• A man in his 80s from the Prairie Mountain Health region, linked to the outbreak at Fairview Home
• A man in his 80s from the Southern Health region
• A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region
• A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region
• A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at Fred Douglas Lodge
• A man in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at Holy Family Personal Care Home
• A man in his 90s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at Holy Family Personal Care Home
• A woman in her 90s from the Southern Health region, linked to the outbreak at Buhler Active Living Centre in Winkler
• A man in his 90s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at Golden Links Lodge
• A woman in her 100s from the Prairie Mountain Health region, linked to the outbreak at Gilbert Plains Personal Care Home
• A woman in her 100s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at Holy Family Personal Care Home
Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, says there are 9,066 active cases, 7,713 people have recovered, and 338 people are in the hospital, including 48 in the intensive care unit. Three-hundred and twenty-eight have died.
Tuesday’s cases include:
• 17 cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region
• 22 cases in the Northern health region
• 12 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region
• 54 cases in the Southern Health region
• 178 cases in the Winnipeg health region
Laboratory testing numbers show 2,253 tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February to 357,707.
New COVID-19 outbreaks
Outbreaks have been declared at Grace Hospital 2 South, Seven Oaks General Hospital Family Medical unit 5U4-7 and Concordia Hospital N2 East, all in Winnipeg. The sites have been moved to critical (red) on the Pandemic Response System.
Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.
Watch Tuesday’s media briefing:
Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.